Linda Joyce Hawes, 75, of Jeannette, passed away in the early morning hours Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born Sept. 13, 1944, in McCullough, a daughter of the late Daniel and Edith Hizer Gressman. Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. Linda enjoyed the holidays when the whole family was together. She also enjoyed going to church at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and attending the Sunday school Bible study. She was kind, caring and loved by so many. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Oscar E. Hawes, in 2008; a daughter, Dana L. Hawes; sons, Kelly D. Hawes and Kevin J. Hawes; a brother, John Gressman; and sisters, Elaine Shray, Donna McGahey, Yvonne Kunkle, Janice Givinski and Judy Gressman. She is survived by a daughter, Beth Hawes; sons, Scott Hawes and wife, Renee, and Eric Hawes and companion, Melany, all of Jeannette; grandchildren, Taya, Joshua, Kelly Jr. (Shannon), Elijah (Ashley), Tricia, Jonathon, Jennifer, Kevin Jr., Ryan, Jessica and Erica; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Rubright, of Harrison City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. Linda's funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Susan Luttner officiating. Interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019