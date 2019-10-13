Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
For more information about
Linda Hawes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda J. Hawes


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda J. Hawes Obituary
Linda Joyce Hawes, 75, of Jeannette, passed away in the early morning hours Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born Sept. 13, 1944, in McCullough, a daughter of the late Daniel and Edith Hizer Gressman. Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. Linda enjoyed the holidays when the whole family was together. She also enjoyed going to church at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and attending the Sunday school Bible study. She was kind, caring and loved by so many. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Oscar E. Hawes, in 2008; a daughter, Dana L. Hawes; sons, Kelly D. Hawes and Kevin J. Hawes; a brother, John Gressman; and sisters, Elaine Shray, Donna McGahey, Yvonne Kunkle, Janice Givinski and Judy Gressman. She is survived by a daughter, Beth Hawes; sons, Scott Hawes and wife, Renee, and Eric Hawes and companion, Melany, all of Jeannette; grandchildren, Taya, Joshua, Kelly Jr. (Shannon), Elijah (Ashley), Tricia, Jonathon, Jennifer, Kevin Jr., Ryan, Jessica and Erica; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Rubright, of Harrison City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. Linda's funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Susan Luttner officiating. Interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now