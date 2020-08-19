1/1
Linda J. Johnston
1947 - 2020
Linda Jane (Adams) Johnston died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in her home, following a recent diagnosis of cancer. She was exactly 73 years old, celebrating her heavenly and earthly birthday on the same day. She was born Aug. 16, 1947, in McKeesport, daughter of the late Homer Leroy (Roy) and Thelma Jane Adams. Linda was the embodiment of grace, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. Meeting Linda, you immediately felt at ease in her presence. She was a loving and kind soul who blessed everyone she touched. She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Ralph D. Johnston; children, Melissa Beavers, Janet Berkhouse and Dawn Holshue; stepchildren, Scott Johnston and Shelly Fiorelli; brothers, Homer Adams and Dean Adams; grandchildren, Jessica Beavers, Bobby Beavers, Adam Lahlou, Zaki Lahlou, Lacey Fiorelli King, Amanda Fiorelli, Tony Johnston, Michael Johnston and Zack Johnston; numerous nieces and nephews; and a great-grandbaby on the way. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Mackert. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Redstone at Home Hospice for their excellent care and concern for Linda during her illness. Out of respect for, and in accordance with, her wishes, there will be no viewing at the funeral home, and she will be cremated. A memorial service is being planned in her honor and details will be shared on her Facebook page when available. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
