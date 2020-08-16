Linda Joan Maher, 79, of McKeesport, was called home early Sunday morning, Aug. 9, 2020 ("late night" Saturday, for those of you who knew her well). To grasp the essence of Linda is to reflect on the simple qualities of an exceptional life. Linda was dreamed in God's heart and placed in this world for a purpose. She was born Sept. 6, 1940, to Charles E. and Pauline A. (Karichko) Cowell. Linda led a life of service by examples rooted in love, strength, character and commitment to God. A loyal daughter, a caring big sister, a loving, creative, playful Aunt, a constant true-hearted friend, and an extraordinary, exquisite Mother. She was the nucleus of a family that evolved as her life progressed. An accomplished artist, a creative human being. She gave of her talents to the visual landscape of this earth (her gardens), nature and all forms of artistic "creations" that provided beauty for all to appreciate and benefit from. A passionate teacher, always educating. She taught those who came into her realm how to find art, see art, and create art, then exposed the happiness for all, when you shared your art. She taught you to love to help others too. A great cook. Her meals and cakes brought her family, as well as friends and strangers, to many tables for joy and celebration. A caretaker, but more than that, she was a caregiver. She gave of herself and tended to all, known to her or not, who needed to be taken care of. An advocate, warrior. She lent her voice and called for action for those who did not have one or just needed some volume. A charitable woman. This quote reveals her core-- "I seem to have more than I need and you seem to have less than you need. I would like to share my excess with you." Her excess, when shared with others, created an abundance: loving, kinder, compassionate and empathetic human beings, a warm home, a delectable dessert, a uniqueness to a special occasion, an "over the top" memorable moment, the best cup of hot tea on a cold morning, a gush of love that runs through your veins that will never leave your body. Her love was in the details. The details of everything she put her creative mind, hands, eyes, thoughts or words into, whatever shape or form she could whip up. A loving and dedicated Mother. Her truest vocation. Critics may write, "some of her best artwork," "still a work in progress," maybe even "a self-portrait." She was the Mother to five children, as well as her "kids" --her own children's friends, the kids in her Haler Heights neighborhood, St. Angela Merici Parish and School, Serra Catholic High School and its Theatre Department. She shared all of her talents with all who came to know her, and they became part of her family. She taught her "kids" how to have wings, while still staying rooted. Therefore, her greatest creations were the better human beings she sculpted as pieces of art placed in this world. She was simply a beautiful soul. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and her devoted son, Jeffrey S. Maher. Linda is survived by her son, Mark W., of Louisville, Ky.; her three daughters, Marci L., of Louisville, Ky., and Aimee J. and Kristen A., of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; her two brothers, Charles E. (Carol) Cowell, Robert (Barbara) Cowell; her sister, Lori Cowell (John Mazich); her nieces and nephews, Charles, Michelle, Alexis, Kiley, Douglas, Patrick, Alison, Robert, Merilee and their families; Linda's cherished cousins, and all of their extended families; the "angels on earth" at LGAR and Bridges Hospice who became our family on her joyous journey; and last, but definitely not least, all who are reading this, who felt she was like a mother to you and that you were "one of her kids." If Linda has touched your spirit in any way, please join us, this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, as we celebrate a life well lived. Visitation with the family begins at 10:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of GodSt. Angela worship site, in White Oak. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Due to the current public health crisis, masks and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Interment will take place at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Pleasant Hills. Burial arrangements were handled by WILLIAM H. CRAIG FUNERAL HOME. For all who wish to celebrate with us in spirit on Tuesday, simply choose to wear something purple (Linda's favorite color) or engage in a random act of kindness to stir someone's heart. Please visit www.whcraigfuneralhome.com
to learn more about Linda, share condolences and memories.