Linda Jeanne Soles, 77, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 2, 1942, a daughter of the late John Leonard Soles and Helen Rosensteel Soles. Linda was also preceded in death by her only sister, Carol Soles Walthour, in August 2007. Linda is survived by her brother-in-law, the Rev. Fred Walthour, of Jacobus, Pa.; a niece, Heidi Wildasin (husband, David), of Mt. Wolf, Pa.; a nephew, Brian Walthour, of Conshohocken, Pa.; two great-nieces, Hannah Wildasin and Emily Wildasin; and a great-nephew, Nicholas Wildasin, all of Mt. Wolf, Pa. Also surviving are cousins, Robert Peterson, Patricia Howard and Nancy Woodard, all of Florida; Martin Rosensteel, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Michael Rosensteel, of San Diego, Calif., and David Rosensteel, of Elizabethtown, Pa. Linda was a 1960 graduate of Greensburg High School. She worked first for Prudential Insurance Co., followed by the United Way of Central Westmoreland for two and a half years. Linda worked for and retired from ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) after a career of 40 years and was a member of the BBC Brown Boveri Veterans Club. She belonged to the Baltzer Meyer Historical Society and the Westmoreland County Historical Society. Linda was a lifelong member of First Reformed United Church of Christ in Greensburg. Linda's favorite hobbies were genealogy, photography, traveling, gardening, scrapbooking and spending time with family and friends. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Steve Craft and the Rev. Fred A. Walthour co-officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. Memorials may be made to First Reformed United Church of Christ, 312 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to the Baltzer Meyer Historical Society, 642 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601, where she served as treasurer. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.