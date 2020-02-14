Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Soles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda J. Soles


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda J. Soles Obituary
Linda Jeanne Soles, 77, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 2, 1942, a daughter of the late John Leonard Soles and Helen Rosensteel Soles. Linda was also preceded in death by her only sister, Carol Soles Walthour, in August 2007. Linda is survived by her brother-in-law, the Rev. Fred Walthour, of Jacobus, Pa.; a niece, Heidi Wildasin (husband, David), of Mt. Wolf, Pa.; a nephew, Brian Walthour, of Conshohocken, Pa.; two great-nieces, Hannah Wildasin and Emily Wildasin; and a great-nephew, Nicholas Wildasin, all of Mt. Wolf, Pa. Also surviving are cousins, Robert Peterson, Patricia Howard and Nancy Woodard, all of Florida; Martin Rosensteel, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Michael Rosensteel, of San Diego, Calif., and David Rosensteel, of Elizabethtown, Pa. Linda was a 1960 graduate of Greensburg High School. She worked first for Prudential Insurance Co., followed by the United Way of Central Westmoreland for two and a half years. Linda worked for and retired from ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) after a career of 40 years and was a member of the BBC Brown Boveri Veterans Club. She belonged to the Baltzer Meyer Historical Society and the Westmoreland County Historical Society. Linda was a lifelong member of First Reformed United Church of Christ in Greensburg. Linda's favorite hobbies were genealogy, photography, traveling, gardening, scrapbooking and spending time with family and friends. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Steve Craft and the Rev. Fred A. Walthour co-officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. Memorials may be made to First Reformed United Church of Christ, 312 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to the Baltzer Meyer Historical Society, 642 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601, where she served as treasurer. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now