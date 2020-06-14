Linda K. Kuhns
Linda Kathleen Kuhns, 81, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was the wife of Donald Kuhns, mother of Gregory Kuhns and Heather Johnson (Dave), and grandmother of Cameron Kuhns. She is also survived by her two sisters and many nieces and nephews. Cathy was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, in Jeannette, and was known for her extraordinary love for all animals. Due to the COVID-19 protocol, the service will be private. If desired, the family suggests contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Humane Society in Greensburg.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
