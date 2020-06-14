Linda Kathleen Kuhns, 81, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was the wife of Donald Kuhns, mother of Gregory Kuhns and Heather Johnson (Dave), and grandmother of Cameron Kuhns. She is also survived by her two sisters and many nieces and nephews. Cathy was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, in Jeannette, and was known for her extraordinary love for all animals. Due to the COVID-19 protocol, the service will be private. If desired, the family suggests contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Humane Society in Greensburg.



