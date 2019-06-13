Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Linda K. Myers


Linda K. Myers Obituary
Linda Kay Myers, 69, of Ligonier (Mansville), formerly of Tarrs, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Miss Myers was born July 18, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Elwood and Jean Cowen Myers. She attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and Bible Study Group. Linda lived in Tarrs with her mother until 2001, which is when she moved to Mansville and the Domicile Care Home of Laura Eicher. She enjoyed helping with Church dinners and volunteering at the Chestnut Ridge Meals on Wheels, the Boutique for Open Hands Ministry and the Food Bank. Linda looked forward to spending time at the Cook Township Senior Center and meeting with all of her friends. She made friends no matter where she went. Linda especially enjoyed the holidays and family gatherings with her "New" family, and loved going to the beach with the Telford family. Linda is survived by Peggy and Joey Telford and Laura Eicher and their families; and by her aunts, Barbara Crosby and Rosalie Myers. The family would like to thank the nurses at Latrobe and Shadyside Hospitals for the excellent care that they provided to Linda.
There will be no hours of public visitation. A memorial service for Linda will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 423 Pleasant Grove Road, Ligonier, PA 15658, with the Rev. Christine Doren officiating. Private graveside services were held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 13 to June 14, 2019
