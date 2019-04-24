|
Linda L. Beer, 59, of Greensburg, died peacefully in her home Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was an avid lover of Pizza Hut, where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jay Beer and Randy Beer. Linda is survived by her parents, Ted and Kathryn Beer; four brothers, Alan, Gerry (Jonnetta), Dan and Eric (Waverly) Beer; and three nieces and one nephew, Brooke (Ian), Nicole (Adam), Krystal (Mike) and Randy (Samantha).
Private services will be held at a later date. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 24, 2019