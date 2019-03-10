Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Linda L. Blissman, 76, of Greensburg, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born April 11, 1942, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Bailing Bates. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. Linda bowled for 50 years in various leagues at Hillview Lanes, Greensburg. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Blissman; a brother, George (Sally) Bates, of Greensburg; a sister, Mary Brisbane, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1120 Harvey Ave., Greensburg. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
