Linda Lee Fordian, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Concordia in Monroeville. She was born April 17, 1948, in Clairton, and was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Erma Kane Bartholomew and the wife of Thomas Jakub. Linda retired from Penn State Greater Allegheny in McKeesport with 38 years as a financial aid officer. She loved to play piano, tole paint, as well as quilting and knitting for babies in the hospital. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Molly. In addition to her husband, Thomas, she is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (John) Barrett, of North Huntingdon; and grandchildren, Adam, Alex and Alaina Barrett. Friends and family will gather from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com
