Linda Lea Jennings, 71, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born April 17, 1948, in Latrobe, and lived most of her life in Wilkinsburg, and after retirement, moved to North Huntingdon. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth (Kerr) Jennings. Prior to her retirement, Linda was a library administrator for Wilkinsburg Library. Her passion was being a proud and active member of the Daughters of The American Revolution as a local officer and state committee chairman. She is survived by her brother, Art Jennings Jr. and his wife, Marcia; and nephews, Arthur III, Jonathan (Sharon) and their children.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daughters of the American Revolution in memory of Linda. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 18 to May 30, 2019