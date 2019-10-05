|
Linda L. Jones, 75, of Fayette City, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home. Born Dec. 30, 1943, in Fitz Henry, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Julius and Sophia Nodge Nagy. A lifelong resident of Fayette City, Mrs. Jones was a homemaker, was employed as a bookkeeper at Pritts Feed and Supply, Smithton, and later as a customer service manager at the former Belle Vernon K-Mart. She also enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her husband, Willard R. Jones, to whom she was married for 50 years in September; daughter, Dianne Jones, of Rostraver Township; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Christina Jones, of Belle Vernon; brothers and sisters-in-law, James E. and Doris Nagy, of Coraopolis, Charles R. and Joanne Nagy, of Greensburg, Donald F. Nagy, of Irwin, and Jules J. Nagy and lifelong partner, Dennis Ehrhardt, of Lewes, Del.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and John Guzzy, of New Stanton, Dolores and Ron Leake, of Lewisville, Texas, Patricia Nagy, of New Stanton, and Dianne and Armand Janroy, of Greensburg; sister-in-law, Betty Nagy, of Greensburg; and grandchildren, Michael Jones, Cheyenne Jones and Ryan Jones. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Goldie Kosina, Pearl Calcagni and Helen Odelli-Angelo; and brother, Robert Nagy.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Parzynski Funeral Home and Cremations, with the Rev. Donald Jones Jr. officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 5, 2019