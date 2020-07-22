A non-official local celebrity, karaoke all-star and life of the party, Linda Lee Koprivnikar, 73, of Springdale, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh. She was a dedicated 30-year employee of Davison Inventing Company.Linda is survived by her daughter, Lynda (Joseph) Krason, and sons, Ray (Beth) Smith and Matthew (Maile Wedemeyer) Koprivnikar; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Randy (Sylvia) Schmotzer, of Cheswick.Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory Schmotzer; sister, Patricia Garner; and her parents, Frank G. Schmotzer and Doris L. Schmotzer. A private family ceremony will be held at Mt. Joy Brethren Church Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. A celebration of life will be held for those who knew and loved Linda at a future date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE/CHESWICK FUNERAL HOMES INC. Please leave a condolence at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
.