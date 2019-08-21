|
Linda L. (Coffman) Ladue, 77, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born April 2, 1942, in Tarentum and was a daughter of the late Charles Coffman and Renee (Remacle) Coffman Zambanini. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved son, Jean Paul Ladue. Prior to retiring, Linda was employed as a nurse. She was a member of Life Church, Greensburg. Linda will be dearly missed by her sister, Kathleen L. Kato and her husband Ken J. Kato, of Export; granddaughter, Molly Ladue; niece, Kerry Kato Boccella; and nephew, Ken S. Kato.
Respecting Linda's wishes, there will be no visitation, and interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2019