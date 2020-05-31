Linda L. Luhovey
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lee Luhovey, 76, of Southwest Greensburg, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 19, 1944, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Melvin and Edith (Brown) Saltzman. Prior to retirement, she had worked in the cafeteria at Greensburg Salem Middle School and later worked as a secretary for a heating and cooling company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Saltzman. She is survived by her husband, George S. Luhovey; her sister, Joan Saltzman, of Fairmont, W.Va.; and two nephews, Kevin Fuchs, of Tensleep, Wyo., and Sean Saltzman and wife, Anne, of Spartanburg, S.C., and their children, Nora and Seth. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved