Linda Lee Luhovey, 76, of Southwest Greensburg, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 19, 1944, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Melvin and Edith (Brown) Saltzman. Prior to retirement, she had worked in the cafeteria at Greensburg Salem Middle School and later worked as a secretary for a heating and cooling company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Saltzman. She is survived by her husband, George S. Luhovey; her sister, Joan Saltzman, of Fairmont, W.Va.; and two nephews, Kevin Fuchs, of Tensleep, Wyo., and Sean Saltzman and wife, Anne, of Spartanburg, S.C., and their children, Nora and Seth. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.