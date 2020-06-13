Linda L. McMahan
1940 - 2020
Linda Louise (Houser) McMahan, 80, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Melbourne Beach, Fla., due to complications of ovarian cancer. She was born April 22, 1940, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Carolyn (Sweeney) Houser and Harry Houser. Linda, along with her late husband Jim, were one of the original founders of Z&M Cycle Sales, Greensburg. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church Greensburg, Immaculate Conception and ORA Chapel of Melbourne Beach. She loved and lived life to the fullest. Her love for motorcycling was not only her business, but also her passion. Linda especially loved playing games of every type. She couldn't wait for game nights, H.O.G. meeting nights, dinner nights with friends and family, and sunsets. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James McMahan; sisters, Carol Houser and Pam George; and great-grandchild, Alayna Chappel. She is survived by her sister, Marna (Mike) Kirkham; niece/sister, Marcia Simons; her daughters, Kimberly and husband, Bruce Minich, and Kristi Keyser; her son, Jim Jr. and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Ryan (Nicole) Wingard, Kori (Jake) Rocco, Camryn Wingard, Dax (Alisha) Dillman, Deah (Tuck) McIntyre and Gigi; great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Garin, Caiden, Ayva, Owen, Braylen, Ashley, Luke, Levi, Alexis, Ashton, Aaryn, and Avery; stepgranddaughters, Jessica (Matt) Fosnaugh and Carli (Nate) Reiter; great-stepgrandson, Miles Fosnaugh; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to Covid-19, the visitation and service will be private. A live stream will be made available to the public at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, by visiting ourladyofgracechurch.org or youtu.be/PsP7qmD2VIQ. There will be a public procession from Z&M H-D to Twin Valley Memorial Park on Monday, June 15 leaving at 11:30 a.m. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME of Greensburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MDA "Ride for Life" at zmcycle.com in memory of Linda. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Service
10:00 AM
A live stream
JUN
15
Service
11:30 AM
Z&M H-D to Twin Valley Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 12, 2020
To all the Family and Friends Blessings Prayers healing thoughts to all I have know Linda and Jim for a long long time. last time I saw them both was 2 weeks before accident we were all out for a festive evening. I remember back when they first acquired Z & M a lot of great times and friends. RIP together again forever. Mike Ross III Melbourne Florida
Mike Ross
Friend
