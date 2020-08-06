1/
Linda L. Schrecengost
1950 - 2020
Linda Lee Schrecengost, 69, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in the Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Nov. 2, 1950, in New Kensington, she is the daughter of the late Jack M. and Marie J. Leah Schrecengost. Linda had retired from PPG, working at both Creighton and Pittsburgh locations as a computer data base programmer. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include two brothers, Larry Schrecengost, of Florida, and Jack (Mary) Schrecengost, of Tarentum; along with numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, visit us at www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
