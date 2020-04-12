Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-2841
Linda L. Shoop


1944 - 2020
Linda L. Shoop, 75, of New Kensington, died Thursday April 9, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Dec. 3, 1944, in Armstrong County, daughter of the late Thomas and Thelma Blanche Shoemaker Shoop. Linda was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a home healthcare aide for 35 years. She loved swimming and her Bernese mountain dogs. She enjoyed Elvis, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She always had stories to tell. She is survived by her three children, Robert J. Dynka, of Vandergrift, Christina Venglik, of Upper Burrell, and Bryan C. (Stephanie) Dynka, of Lower Burrell; and eight grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda L. Bedrosian; and siblings, Trudy, Gary and Dennis Shoop. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold & Lower Burrell, www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations be made in her name to , .
