Linda M. Byers
1954 - 2020
Linda Mae Byers, 66, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, with all of her loved ones by her side. She was born Sept. 10, 1954, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Robert and Leola (Dunkin) Clark. She attended high school at Hempfield Area and retired from Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Anthony A. Byers Sr., of Greensburg; mother-in-law, Joanne Sherrill, of Greensburg; a daughter, Linda Byers, of Irwin; sister, Brenda Sager, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Monica (Hanula) Kenley and her husband, Clay Kenley, of Latrobe, David Byers, of Greensburg, Haley Byers, of Irwin, and Megan Walls, of Latrobe; as well as great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lincoln, Rylee and Makenzie; and countless nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Anthony A. Byers Jr.; father-in-law, Cecil Ham; brothers, Jerry, Pete and Frank Clark; sister, Sue Gyergo; niece, Heather Sager; and nephew, Joe Gyergo. Linda was a member of Word of Life Church and enjoyed attending services whenever possible. Anyone that knew Linda knew she loved her coffee, lottery tickets and her dog, Rosebud. If she wasnt taking a nap, she was spending quality time with her family and friends. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment is private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
NOV
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
