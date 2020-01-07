|
Linda Marie Collins, 70, of Salem Township, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 31, 1949, in Greensburg, to the late Preston and Marie (Ubinger) Bush. Linda worked at Jeannette Hospital in nurse scheduling and went on to work as a office manager/pharmacy tech for Walmart. She was a former PTA president and always very involved with her daughters' school activities. She was a founding member of Project Share the Joy, which made sure families in need had a Christmas. She loved to read, and her most cherished moments were time spent with her grandchildren. She also loved to travel and had a life goal of visiting everyplace in the song "Kokomo." Linda is survived by daughters, Jodi C. (Sean) Susick, of Greensburg, and Lisa (Eric) Rising, of Glen Campbell, Pa.; grandchildren, Jack and Gracie Susick, James "Tate" Collins, and Jeremey and Emma Rising; brother, David (James Caffrey) Bush; nephew, Jason (Monica) Bush; niece, Debbie (Wes) Stillwagon; former husband, Kenny Collins; grandnephews, Emerson and Jameson Bush; and grandnephew and grandnieces, Chad, Hannah and Sophia Stillwagon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, James "Jim" (the late Diana) Bush.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Kara Propst officiating. Burial will be in Eastview Union Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fresenius Medical Care and the therapy staff and nurses at RNC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 7, 2020