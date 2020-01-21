Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Private
Linda M. Cook Obituary
Linda M. Cook, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. Linda was born May 13, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Messmore and Naomi Smith Cramer. Linda was a 1962 graduate of Hurst High School and a former member of the Acme Open Bible Church. Surviving are her children, Kimberly Cook and Timothy Cook, both of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Pierce and Alexis Cook and Jennifer McClain; sister, Joyce Janitor, and brothers, Dan Cramer and Ralph (Rusty) Cramer. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, John E. (Butch) Cook, and a brother, Larry (Doc) Cramer.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with her brother-in-law, the Rev. Donald Cook officiating. Interment will be private.
Please visit Linda's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
