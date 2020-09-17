Linda Marie Sarpolis, 74, of Youngwood, formerly of California, Pa., passed away peacefully in her own home Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was born in Brownsville Hospital in 1945 to James and Jennie McMonagle. Linda graduated from California High School and went to beauty school, eventually opening her own shop and operating it until 1979, the year her daughter was born. Linda married Michael Sarpolis in May of 1977, and they had two children, Tracy Lee Sarpolis and Michael James Sarpolis. After closing her beauty shop, Linda became a devoted full-time homemaker. She loved flea markets, garage sales and Christmas decor. Linda always loved the water, especially Santa Cruz. She also loved amusement parks. Linda always enjoyed the thrill of a roller coaster, her favorite being Kennywood's Thunderbolt. Anyone who knew Linda knows she loved to sit around drinking coffee, smoking cigarettes and "chewing the fat" with friends. When her kids were young, Linda enjoyed cooking hearty basic American foods and baking cookies and cakes. Her favorite foods were meatloaf, lasagna and shrimp, and she loved her sweets for dessert. Linda always loved young kids, and she loved her grandchildren more than anything in this world. Linda was preceded in death by her grandmother, Burnese McMonagle, and her father, James McMonagle. She is survived by her children, Tracy and Michael; her grandchildren, Michael, Mia, Noah, Taylor and Jacob; her mother, Jennie McMonagle; and siblings Jim, Rosemary and John. Friends and relatives will be received to celebrate Linda's life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at ASHLEY D.X. NYE CREMATION CARE & FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Father McGuirk presiding. In accordance with CDC requirements, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, facemasks are required and social distancing is to be observed. Ample covered porch space is provided for gathering outside as well. To make an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com
.