Linda Sue Seibert Hezlep, 66, of Monroeville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Donald Seibert and Helen Mycyk Seibert (Lysle), who survives and resides in Monroeville. A resident of Monroeville since 2004, she had formerly resided in Indiana, Pa., and Latrobe. Linda retired as a registered nurse and worked part time at the Murrysville Starbucks for several years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, was the most kind and thoughtful person you could know, and traveled often to her favorite place, Disney World, Florida. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her husband of 45 years, the Rev. Donald R. Hezlep; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Amber Hezlep, of Franklin, Tenn., and their children, Micah and Lily; one daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Jon Higbee, of Indiana, Pa., and their children, Jocelynn and Chase; a sister, Vicki (Mark) Mays, of Monroeville; and a brother, David (Maria) Seibert, of Turnersville, N.J. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon Friday in Christian Center Church, 130 Charity Lane, Rostraver Township. Funeral services will be at noon Friday in Christian Center Church, with Pastors Tim Burgan, Gary Snodgrass and Mike Hough officiating. Interment will be in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville. The FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon is handling arrangements. 724-929-5300. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Center Church or Bridges Hospice (bridgeshealth.org).