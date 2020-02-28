|
Linda S. Kennel, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Kennel was born Aug. 18, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Jacob and Dorothy Aldom Greenawalt. She was a graduate of Connellsville High School. Linda had been employed as a personal caregiver for Valley Community Service. She enjoyed going to car shows and showing off her Ford Mustang. Linda is survived by her loving family, her husband of 52 years, Martin L. Kennel; her daughters, Kelly Sirianna (Mike), Melinda Kennel (Dave) and Robin Szolek (Mike); her grandchildren, Justine Wilson (Shawn) and Michael Sirianna (Shalyn); and her great-grandchildren, Kinleigh, Casen, Weston and Zander. She is also survived by her brothers, David Greenawalt (Sharon) and Daniel Greenawalt (Joann); and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Jon Greenawalt. Honoring Linda's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. All services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.