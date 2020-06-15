Linda S. Minto
1950 - 2020
Linda S. (Neal) Minto, 70, of Jeannette, died Saturday June 13, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born May 27, 1950, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Earl S. and Leona V. (Grimm) Neal. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an assembler for Artic Cat Snowmobile. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Walston. Surviving are two children, Erick S. Minto, of North Carolina, and Tara Gifford and her husband, Richard, of New York; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Kenneth Neal, of Irwin; and several nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave. Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
