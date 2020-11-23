1/1
Linda S. Prohaska
1965 - 2020
Linda S. Prohaska, 55, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 18, 1965, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Frederick J. "Fred" and Velma (Taylor) Prohaska. She was graduate of the Church of the Open Door Academy class of 1983 and was a member of First United Church of Christ, Greensburg. She is survived by her brother, William F. Prohaska and wife, Debbie, of Greensburg; a niece, Stephanie Craig and husband, Kyle, and their children, Tucker, Ryder and Lorelai; and her nephew, Stephen Prohaska and wife, Missy, and their son, Lyndon. Private services and interment are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Greensburg. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
