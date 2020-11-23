Linda S. Prohaska, 55, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 18, 1965, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Frederick J. "Fred" and Velma (Taylor) Prohaska. She was graduate of the Church of the Open Door Academy class of 1983 and was a member of First United Church of Christ, Greensburg. She is survived by her brother, William F. Prohaska and wife, Debbie, of Greensburg; a niece, Stephanie Craig and husband, Kyle, and their children, Tucker, Ryder and Lorelai; and her nephew, Stephen Prohaska and wife, Missy, and their son, Lyndon. Private services and interment are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Greensburg. www.bachafh.com
