Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Linda Tourtellott Obituary
Linda Tourtellott, 98, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Dec. 24, 1921, in Taranta Peligna, Italy, and was a daughter of the late Domenic and Anna (Costantini) Moschetti. Prior to retirement, Linda worked as a secretary for the Westmoreland County Prison, the Westmoreland County District Attorney and the Knox County District Attorney in the state of Maine. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert B. Tourtellott, in 2012, and two brothers, R. John and Orlando Moschetti. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Tourtellott, of Latrobe; her son, Richard Tourtellott and his wife Kaoru Kawasaki, of Pittsburgh; and her niece, Nina Reese, of Greensburg. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at noon Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.adamslib.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
