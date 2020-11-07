Lindsay Marie Ahner, 30, of Stahlstown, passed into the Lord's hands on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home, after a hard fought battle with various health issues and injuries. Lindsay is survived by her devoted mother and father, Carolynn and Mark Ahner; and her two older, protective, and loving brothers, Matthew and Timothy Ahner; her paternal grandmother and guiding light, Mrs. Louise Ahner; many aunts and uncles, David, Julie, Eric and Amy; and many cousins, whom will miss her smile and sense of humor. She attended Holy Trinity and graduated from Ligonier Valley High School. She also attended college at WCCC, pursuing a business degree. Lindsay loved water skiing, volleyball, basketball, and was a dedicated animal proponent, especially for her cats, Ginger, Jack, and many puppies over her lifetime. She is at peace with the Lord and her Grandpas Joe and Walt, along with all those who preceded her journey to heaven, especially Aunts Rita and Chris. She will be sorely missed by all privileged to be her friends and acquaintances, who are too many to list, all who knew her as a shining star. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Stahlstown United Methodist Church. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
