1/1
Lindsay M. Ahner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lindsay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lindsay Marie Ahner, 30, of Stahlstown, passed into the Lord's hands on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home, after a hard fought battle with various health issues and injuries. Lindsay is survived by her devoted mother and father, Carolynn and Mark Ahner; and her two older, protective, and loving brothers, Matthew and Timothy Ahner; her paternal grandmother and guiding light, Mrs. Louise Ahner; many aunts and uncles, David, Julie, Eric and Amy; and many cousins, whom will miss her smile and sense of humor. She attended Holy Trinity and graduated from Ligonier Valley High School. She also attended college at WCCC, pursuing a business degree. Lindsay loved water skiing, volleyball, basketball, and was a dedicated animal proponent, especially for her cats, Ginger, Jack, and many puppies over her lifetime. She is at peace with the Lord and her Grandpas Joe and Walt, along with all those who preceded her journey to heaven, especially Aunts Rita and Chris. She will be sorely missed by all privileged to be her friends and acquaintances, who are too many to list, all who knew her as a shining star. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Stahlstown United Methodist Church. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stahlstown United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved