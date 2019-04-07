Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Linford Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linford L. Stewart


1935 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linford L. Stewart Obituary
Linford L. Stewart, 83, of Greensburg, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born May 5, 1935, in Vandergrift, a son of the late Merle and Gussie (Mack) Stewart. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Mine Safety Appliances. Linford was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War, and was a member of the Mine Safety Retirees. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion, Margaret Skergan; his sister, Muriel Foster; and his brother-in-law, Herman Leroy Foster. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Hund and husband, Michael, of Ellicott City, Md., and Sherri Rodrigues, of Modesto, Calif.; his stepdaughter, Loriann Hines and husband, Philip, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Ashlee Williams (Tommy), Aaron Rodrigues (Alexa), Jennifer Wolfe (Patrick), and Michael Hines and fiancee, Carrie; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Logan Wolfe.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552 Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now