Linford L. Stewart, 83, of Greensburg, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born May 5, 1935, in Vandergrift, a son of the late Merle and Gussie (Mack) Stewart. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Mine Safety Appliances. Linford was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War, and was a member of the Mine Safety Retirees. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion, Margaret Skergan; his sister, Muriel Foster; and his brother-in-law, Herman Leroy Foster. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Hund and husband, Michael, of Ellicott City, Md., and Sherri Rodrigues, of Modesto, Calif.; his stepdaughter, Loriann Hines and husband, Philip, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Ashlee Williams (Tommy), Aaron Rodrigues (Alexa), Jennifer Wolfe (Patrick), and Michael Hines and fiancee, Carrie; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Logan Wolfe.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552 Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary