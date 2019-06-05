Lionel L. Frowen, 75, of Unity Township, died Monday, June 3, 2019, in his home. He was born Sept. 29, 1943, in Wilpen, a son of the late George Edgar and Gladys Frances (Myers) Frowen. He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, where he was the first Latrobe High School wrestler to win the county championship. There is an award at the high school given to a wrestler in his honor. Prior to retirement, he had been a diesel mechanic for Bob Ruch Diesel, Mt. Pleasant. Lionel was an Air Force veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 982, the Hostetter Slovak Club and the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He also played on the Hostetter Horseshoe League. Lionel loved to watch high school wrestling. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, camping, fishing and playing cards and games with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Mullen; three brothers, Ken, James A. and Lynn A. Frowen; and his sister, Eileen Brenner. He is survived by his wife, Kathy J. (Cramer) Frowen; his children, Darlene Michele Lewis and husband William D., April Lynn Parsley and husband Quincy, all of Latrobe, Jennifer Lee Carey and husband Nick, of Hudson, Wis., Lionel Lee Frowen Jr., of Greensburg, and James Mullen and wife Lynn, of Latrobe; his daughter-in-law, Juanita Mullen, of Latrobe; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his brother, Gary Frowen and wife Beverly, of Manassas, Va.; two sisters, Karen Klink and husband Edward, of Marysville, Ohio, and Kelly Frowen, of Stahlstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Avis Specht, L.M., officiating. Interment will follow in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township, with full military honors accorded by the Armbrust Veterans Association Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank Lionel's hospice nurse, Christy, for her wonderful care.