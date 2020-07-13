Lisa D. Ofcansky, 65, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born April 19, 1955, in Ashland, Ky., to Paul and Betsy Meisel. Lisa loved the beach, palm trees, flamingos and sunflowers. She was very involved with her family and was extremely proud of them. She adored her grandchildren immensely. Lisa is survived by her daughter, Amy (Laddie) Schade; her significant other, EJ Dansak; and her grandchildren, Kiennen, Nicholas and Kierstin Schade. She was preceded in death by her parents. There will be a service at a later date when it is safe to do so. Arrangements were entrusted to HODGES FUNERAL HOME at Lee Memorial Park, 239-334-4880.



