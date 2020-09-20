1/1
Lisa Kay (Mongiello) Pettican, of Johns Island, S.C., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family after bravely battling pancreatic cancer. She was 59. Lisa was born Nov. 20, 1960, in Mercer, to Vincient and Pauline (Hinds) Mongiello. She was a graduate of Mercer High School in 1978. She then attended Clarion State College and received a degree in elementary education. Lisa married R. Brad Pettican in 1983 and resided in the Greensburg area until moving to the Greater Charleston, S.C., area six years ago. Lisa considered herself an introvert, but those that knew her best enjoyed her honest and easy going nature. They will all remember her inherited predisposition for sweets, particularly chocolate. She is survived by her husband, R. Brad Pettican, their son, Nathaniel V. Pettican and his wife, Samantha, of Woodbridge, Va.; her sister, Paula Magargee and her husband, Ron, of Pardeeville, Wis.; her sister-in-law, Megan M. Pettican, of Flat Rock, N.C.; her father-in-law, Richard B. Pettican, of Greensburg; her nephew, Benjamin Magargee and his wife, Trisha; her nieces, Lindsay Clark and her husband, Jeremy, Erin Cutsforth and her husband, Nate, and Danielle Schmieder and her husband, Andrew; her grand-nephews, Drake Clark, Carter Magargee and Glen Cutsforth; and her grand-niece, Kadience Clark, as well as many beloved cousins. Lisa was preceded in death by a daughter, Hanna Elizabeth; her parents, Vincient and Pauline (Hinds) Mongiello, both of Mercer; her brother, Father Robert Mongiello, and her mother-in-law, Cecelia B (Coyne) Pettican. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements are by J. HENRY STUHR INC., 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
September 18, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the family. Love Dan and Kathy
Kathleen Wegman
Family Friend
September 17, 2020
the family were my parents neighbors across street in Mercer aand my kids grew up with all of them and just a great neighbor and friend they may remember my parents ray and mabel ferry so sorry about lisa
Betty Buccini
Family Friend
September 17, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies go out to Brad and families of Lisa. I feel for you all with her passing on to heaven. I met Lisa in Clarion and she was one of the sweetest, kindest people I've ever known. May the good Lord comfort you and give you peace during this difficult time. She will be missed dearly.
John Bianco
Friend
