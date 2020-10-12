1/
Lisa L. Aurigemma
1953 - 2020
Lisa L. Aurigemma, 67, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at home. She was born Oct. 1, 1953, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Harold and Mildred (Barton) Beaver. She is survived by her husband, James C. Aurigemma; three children, Jamie Aurigemma and his wife Jennifer, of Virginia Beach, Va., Bradley Aurigemma and his wife Katie, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Paul Aurigemma and his wife, Ericka, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Lucas, Evan, Liam, Chiara, Harper and Melina; her siblings, Larry Beaver and his wife Becky, of Jeannette, Laura Jerrigan, of Clinton, Tenn., and Gigi Gongaware, of Penn Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lisa was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Jeannette. Lisa owned and operated Garden Gem's Florist for roughly 15 years, servicing many brides in the local area. Lisa enjoyed drawing sketches with her brother, Lawrence Beaver, local artist, until a week before she passed. She enjoyed surrounding herself with her friends, playing various card games both here and in Sebring, Fla. One of her closest friends was like a sister, Beth Smith, who was there till the bitter end. There's a piercing of the heart that cuts deep and long. A wound that will heal, yet leave a forever scar. Lisa's death has pierced us all. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. All current CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in First Baptist Church, 131 N. Second St., Jeannette, with Pastor Cliff Hockensmith officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences visit www.mason-gelder.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to either St. Jude's Hospital or Westmoreland County Food Bank, or consider doing an act of kindness for a loved one.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 12, 2020.
October 11, 2020
Jimmy and family my deepest condolences to you and your family. She will be sadly missed.
Joanna Aurigemma
