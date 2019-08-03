|
|
Lisa Lynn Fox, 48, of Wendel, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 5, 1971, in Jeannette, daughter of the late Robert Lee Sylvania and Margaret A. (Gnesda) Sylvania-Wilson. Lisa enjoyed scrapbooking and going to the beach, but most of all, she enjoyed going to Disney with her family to see Mickey and Minnie. She was a member of the Latrobe HOG Chapter. Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, James B. Fox; and her brother, Robert Sylvania, of Herminie. Lisa's smile and love for Mickey will forever be remembered; she will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ASPCA put a stop to animal cruelty, at 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804, in memory of Lisa. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019