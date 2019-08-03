Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa L. Fox


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa L. Fox Obituary
Lisa Lynn Fox, 48, of Wendel, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 5, 1971, in Jeannette, daughter of the late Robert Lee Sylvania and Margaret A. (Gnesda) Sylvania-Wilson. Lisa enjoyed scrapbooking and going to the beach, but most of all, she enjoyed going to Disney with her family to see Mickey and Minnie. She was a member of the Latrobe HOG Chapter. Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, James B. Fox; and her brother, Robert Sylvania, of Herminie. Lisa's smile and love for Mickey will forever be remembered; she will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ASPCA put a stop to animal cruelty, at 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804, in memory of Lisa. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now