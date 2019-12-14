|
|
Lisa L. Kistner, 50, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 6, 1969, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late Patsy and Bernadine Harouse Fanelli. Lisa was a receptionist for the RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, Lisa was predeceased by a sister, Kimberly Fanelli Moses. She is survived by her longtime beloved, George Perevuznik; her children, Aubrey Kistner and fiance Corey, of Mt. Pleasant, and Thomas Kistner and wife Renee, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Mila Kistner, Levi Cinicola and Thomas Kistner; a stepdaughter, Jessica Kistner; nephews, Maurice Moses and Mario Moses and fiancee Danielle; a great-nephew, John Robert Moses; and her many feline companions. Lisa's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Westmoreland Hospital ICU and also the Excela Health Hospice for all of the kind and compassionate care that Lisa received.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019