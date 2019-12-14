Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Lisa Kistner
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
More Obituaries for Lisa Kistner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa L. Kistner


1969 - 2019
Lisa L. Kistner Obituary
Lisa L. Kistner, 50, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 6, 1969, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late Patsy and Bernadine Harouse Fanelli. Lisa was a receptionist for the RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, Lisa was predeceased by a sister, Kimberly Fanelli Moses. She is survived by her longtime beloved, George Perevuznik; her children, Aubrey Kistner and fiance Corey, of Mt. Pleasant, and Thomas Kistner and wife Renee, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Mila Kistner, Levi Cinicola and Thomas Kistner; a stepdaughter, Jessica Kistner; nephews, Maurice Moses and Mario Moses and fiancee Danielle; a great-nephew, John Robert Moses; and her many feline companions. Lisa's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Westmoreland Hospital ICU and also the Excela Health Hospice for all of the kind and compassionate care that Lisa received.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
