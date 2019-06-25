Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Lisa L. Moore


1979 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lisa L. Moore Obituary
Lisa Laura Moore, 40, of Southwest Greensburg, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her home. She was born May 9, 1979, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Dale Wilson and Dana (Dietle) Moore, of Allison Park. She was a 1997 graduate of Shaler Area High School. Lisa received her bachelor of arts degree in chemistry from Washington and Jefferson College in 2001 and received her master of science degree in pharmaceutical chemistry from Purdue University in 2004. Prior to retirement, she had been a forensic scientist for the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and enjoyed traveling, board games and reading. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Arthur Moore; and her maternal grandparents, Roy and Estalene Dietle. She was the beloved wife of Richard Anthony Franklin Jr. They were married for three years. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also survived by her paternal grandmother, Shirley Moore, of Mercer; sister, Wendy Moore and husband, Jason Palermo, of Wexford; two nieces, Miko and Ellie; two nephews, Josh and Zachary; and her best friend who was like a sister, Jennifer Badger, of Greensburg. Lisa was also a beloved cousin and niece of a much larger family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 246 S. Main St., Greensburg, with the Rev. Larry E. Kemp, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation, PO Box 442, Nedham, MA 02494. www.accrf.org. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 25 to June 26, 2019
