Lisa Marie Ginsburg, 63, of Level Green, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital Monroeville. Lisa was born in Pittsburgh on May 23, 1955, the daughter of the late Frank and Virginia (Persichetti) Marasco. Lisa was a clinical dietician at Kane Hospital, Murray Manor and UPMC Montefiore. She was the past president of the Community Women's Club of Level Green, volunteered at the Level Green Fire Department bingo, was a founding member of the Penn Township Fall Festival, a volunteer at the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival and was a former Eucharistic minister with Sacred Heart Church in Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Marasco; and her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and John Guido. Lisa is survived by her husband of 19 years, Michael H. Ginsburg; her children, Jenny Ramien (Mickey) and Michael P. Ginsburg (April), all of Level Green; her grandchildren, Alyssa (Dillon), Angeline, Jacob and Freddy Ramien, and Emma and AJ Ginsburg; her great-grandson, Jayce Stokes; her brother, Damian Marasco (Nicoletta), of Plum; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

www.dobrinickfhinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 22 to May 23, 2019