Lisa Marie (Robson) Graham, 56, of Irwin, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 10, 1963, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Gary and Connie (Lodovico) Robson. Prior to her illness, she was employed for Value Behavior Health, of Harrison City. She attended Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. Lisa liked crocheting and arts and crafts and really enjoyed going to craft stores. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Michael Graham; a son, Luke Graham and his wife, Jessica, of Greensburg; a daughter, Maggie Klugh and her husband, Jacob, of Greensburg; a granddaughter, Cameryn Lee; two sisters, Lori Kosoglow and her husband, Michael, of Manor, and Leanne Cole and her husband, Thomas, of North Huntingdon; several nieces and nephews; and her loving golden retriever, Jackson. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In accordance with covid restrictions, masks are required. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.