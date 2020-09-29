Lisa Marie Pezze, 55, of North Huntingdon, passed away unexpectedly in Melbourne, Fla., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born March 1, 1965, and was the beloved daughter of John I. Pezze and the late Mary (Kober) Pezze. Lisa was proud to have survived 23 years after a pancreas and kidney transplant. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, piercing green eyes and caring personality. She is also survived by her brother, John E. Pezze, niece Erin Pezze and nephews Jason, John and Joel Pezze. There will be no public viewing. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.