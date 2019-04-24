Lisa Douglass Weiss, 47, of Washington Township, Mich., died Tuesday, April 9, 2019. As she passed from this life to the next, her heavenly Father and her earthly father greeted her at heaven's gate. Her faith in the Lord was an essential part of her life. Lisa was born July 30, 1971, to John E. Douglass (deceased) and Cheryl (Lyons) Douglass in Latrobe. She was raised in Derry, and graduated from Derry Area High School. After receiving her bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pa., and being the independent adventurer that she was, Lisa packed up everything for the next great chapter of her life. Lisa attended and graduated from Western Michigan University - Thomas M. Cooley School of Law in Lansing, Mich. Not long after she graduated law school, she met the love of her life, her soul mate, David Weiss. Lisa and David were married on June 25, 2005. Ultimately, she found her niche working at Weber Olcese law firm. She was a passionate and resourceful attorney and loved what she did as a profession. Her life was drastically changed when she was diagnosed with cancer in February 2018. Her valiant fight with the disease was a testimony to her to her faith, bravery and fortitude. In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her loving and devoted husband, David J. Weiss; sister, Lorrie Douglass (daughter Olivia); and brother, Rob Douglass, his wife Chris (Graff) and their children Rebekah, Andrew, and Julianne. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends. Also surviving are her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Sara Weiss; sister-in-law, Mary Crecelius (Scott) and family; also, brother-in-law, John Weiss (Suzanne) and family.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Harvest Assembly Church, 220 Pittsburgh St., Derry, Pa. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary