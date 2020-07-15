Lloyd Dean Oblak, 83, and Marie A. (Steban) Oblak, 81, of Collinsburg, Rostraver Township, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. They were the parents of Jeffrey (deceased), David (ex-wife, Dana) and Mitchell (wife, Christie); grandparents of August Oblak, Crystal Blacka, Alissa (fiance Sean Chasteen) Oblak and Eric Oblak; and great-grandparents of Berkley and Ledger Oblak-Chasteen. They were both lifelong residents of Collinsburg and attended Rostraver schools. Lloyd was born to the late Frank B. and Ellen T. (Lindauer) Oblak. He was preceded in death by siblings, Edgar (Lorraine) and Emerson Oblak and Iva Mae (Henry) Maxim. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Janice Oblak, and numerous nieces and nephews. Prior to retirement, he worked as a security guard at the Elliott Company of Jeannette and was a prior owner/operator truck driver. An avid railroad and model railroad hobbyist, he had a passion for bicycling. Dean was a veteran of the Marine Corps and member of the VFW. Marie was born to the late August and Pearl (Lepak/Nescot) Steban. She held numerous jobs and was an avid patron of bingo. She is also survived by two aunts, Angeline (late Peter) Nescot and Joyce (late Paul) Nescot, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Marie was a member of the "Nescot Girls." The family expresses heartfelt thank you to the Collinsburg Volunteer Fire Company for their comfort and support to the family over a very difficult three years of tragedy. In addition, the family thanks the Rostraver/West Newton EMS as well as the Rostraver Police Department as well and all of the surrounding fire companies for their help during this difficult time. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to support their local fire, EMS and police departments, whether in financial donations or acknowledgement of appreciation for their service. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
