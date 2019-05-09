Services Ubel Funeral Home 111 Bridge Street Johnsonburg , PA 15845 (814) 965-2591 Resources More Obituaries for Lloyd Fuge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lloyd H. Fuge

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lloyd H. Fuge, 89, of Johnsonburg, Pa., and originally of Clairton, passed away Thursday evening, May 2, in the company of family, while resting at home after a recent illness and many years of enduring, coping with COPD. Dorothy, his wife of 60 years, grieves this great loss with family at the couple's Johnsonburg home. A son of the late Raymond and Nancy Fuge of Clairton, Lloyd was also preceded in death by his brother, Wendell Fuge. A member of the Fuge, Turner, Cambell clan of the Clearfield Area, Lloyd came to Elk County in the last couple of years, as his health deteriorated, to live with his elder daughter, Dr. LaDonna Fuge Scheetz and her husband, Thomas Scheetz. He is survived by them and his younger daughter, Marlena Fuge Hary, her husband, Robert Hary, of Bear Rocks, Pa.; and grandchildren, Bolana Hary Schofield and her husband David, of Youngwood, and Sikira Scheetz and Lloydthomas Scheetz, both formerly of Plum Borough. Lloyd rarely said such things as "proud of you," but he was immensely proud of his family's gifts and accomplishments. In his last year, he would comment on them more than ever. He praised his wife for the loving home she had made for them, wherever they were. Dorothy left her job as medical transcriptionist for the social services department of Western Psych Hospital to marry Lloyd and raise their two girls. Joining Lloyd in his lifelong home of Clairton, for decades, she filled their grand house on Mitchell Avenue with music from the baby grand piano he got for her. She played accordion and even taught him to play the clarinet. During their short time at Beatty Point in Monroeville, she added organ music, as it was easier on her hands. When the couple moved to their "doll house" in Plum Borough, she coped with his difficult, gluten-free diet with daily meals that would still tempt and "spoil" him. Dorothy raised their girls, hosted his many political events and lead community philanthropy efforts. Lloyd, a lawyer of 40 years, did not complain that his girls went a different way with their lives. After losing his sight as a teen, he knew how fragile our lives can be and worried about dying young. In those earlier years, he was adamant that he have enough insurance that would help get LaDonna through medical school and set Marlena up in business. Lloyd did not die young, but went on to give decades of guidance to his family, friends and community. LaDonna did go on to practice family medicine at Forbes and in the Monroeville area, found the Fuge Care Team and work with Premier Medical Associates. With her husband Tom, they began Promises Kept Farm Inc. in Plum Borough. Marlena founded the Mon Valley School of Allied Health after graduating from Pitt University. She refinished antiques, learned oil painting (helped her dad to make his own oil painting, "Elan Vital") and stained glass work and built her home with her husband, Robert. A laboratory technician, she taught at Community College and home schooled their daughter. Marlena studied jewelry, got her certification in diamonds and ran a successful eBay business for years. She and Bob are now retired and integral in their church, Reunion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Pleasant. Lloyd was thrilled that Bolana went on to graduate valedictorian in nursing from Community College and now works at Forbes. He was awed at Sikira's beautiful singing voice and perfect pitch and happy when she serenaded him and Dorothy for their 50th anniversary. Lloyd appreciated his namesake Lloydthomas' wonderful intelligence, sending him a life message for "true learning" for his recent Plum High School graduation. It seems fitting to remember Lloyd with a poem. He wrote poetry each year for the couple's Christmas cards, composed invitations in verse for their annual indoor Christmas carol parties and, in later years, wrote and compiled a book of poetry: "Melodies of Life." Lloyd had been athletic, despite losing his vision in an explosion as a teen. He went on to work with the University of Pittsburgh's wrestling team, study martial arts, and even rope repelled off the Ravenburg Bridge in Clairton when he was mayor there to promote the city's recreation program. Lloyd matriculated from Pittsburgh School for the Blind and played bass in the orchestra and band. He learned to play piano and even earned a certification for piano tuning. He went on to graduate summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh and then Pitt Law School. Lloyd credits his initial success to his mother's endless hours of reading his text materials to him and the invaluable volunteer services of the Jewish Woman's League that did the same for his studies on law and post graduate studies in philosophy. In college, Lloyd was active with the debate team, the YMCA, the Lions Club and the Sigma Chi fraternity. His camaraderie with his Sigma Chi brothers and wives led to them remaining life-friends of Lloyd and Dorothy, even hosting the couple's 50th anniversary party. After being on the University of Pittsburgh debate team and winning the National Debate Championship, Lloyd was on the Pitt faculty coaching debate team for two years while he was in law school, writing the instructional manual for high schools to use in teaching debate techniques. Elected councilman for the City of Clairton in the 1950s, Lloyd practiced law in Clairton and Pittsburgh for more than 40 years. Lloyd was elected mayor of Clairton and served from 1973 to 1977. He was solicitor for numerous municipalities and school districts, renamed year after year because of his superb service. Named to the Governor's Commission on Law Enforcement, Lloyd was instrumental in Clairton's securing crucial funds to expand their police force. Lloyd orchestrated the plans and grants for Clairton's new municipal building. He was appointed as sales and use tax judge for Pennsylvania, serving 18 years. Always civic minded, Lloyd and Dorothy were charter members of the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Stoneycreek Township, for those lost in the 9/11 tragedy. They were also charter members of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Lloyd enjoyed listening to talking books, literature read initially on records, then cassette tapes and now digital recordings. They are loaned, along with the listening device, from the Carnegie Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped (LBPH).

There is not a service planned at this time in compliance with Lloyd's last wishes. Prayers and condolences for the family will be accepted through UBEL FUNERAL HOME Funeral Home (www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com, 111 Bridge St., Johnsonburg PA), or at the couple's residence.

In lieu of flowers or food to them personally, the couple requests any donations to go to their long-term resources: Carnegie Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped (LBPH), Leonard Staisey Building, 4624 Baum Blvd,, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, [email protected]; Johnsonburg Public Library, 520 Market St., Johnsonburg, PA, 15845; or Johnsonburg Food Bank, Helping Hand Food Pantry, 409 Center St., P.O. Box 215, Johnsonburg , PA 15845. The family would greatly appreciate your forwarding a note, letter or thoughts as you remember Lloyd in writing, so that in days to come they can be compiled and brailed and serve as happy memory book of his life and how he interplayed with you and yours. He certainly felt himself lucky to have had the chance to know so many wonderful people in his life. A giant voice is still today / His great brilliance gone / We scream into silent night. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 9, 2019