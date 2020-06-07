Lloyd J. Shawley, 76, of Jeannette, died peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born July 15, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all of his brothers. Prior to retiring, Lloyd was employed as a personnel director. He was a member of Cornerstone Ministries, Murrysville. Lloyd enjoyed bowling and painting pictures, as well as houses. Lloyd is survived by his son, Clayton; sister, Mary Ann Taylor and her husband, "Red," of Mt. Pleasant; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Lloyd will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.