|
|
Lloyd M. Allman, 84, of Derry Township, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born Sept. 27, 1935, in Latrobe, a son of the late Virgil M. and Brydia E. Williams Allman. Lloyd was an Army veteran, and was a self-employed farmer and welder. He was a good husband and father who "loved his coffee." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Emogene Stubbs; and a brother, Bobby Allman. Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Almeda Stewart Allman; his children, Sheri L. Allman-McCune (Shawn), George E. Allman and Brenda A. Allman-Clark (Rodney), all of Derry; five grandchildren, Shawn Patrick McCune, Shane I. McCune, Amanda E. McCune, Lacy E. Clark and Lindsey M. Clark; two great-grandchildren, George I. McCune and Shane I. McCune II; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2019