Lloyd Paul Miller, 87, of Irwin, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Golden Heights, Irwin. He was born Oct. 9, 1932, in East McKeesport, a son of the late Lloyd P. and Esther Johnson Miller. He was a retired employee of Bell Telephone, with 37 years' service. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, and a former active member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior, North Huntingdon. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, an avid woodworker and bowler, and enjoyed photography. He built both homes his family was raised in. Paul wintered in Florida for many years with his late wife, Suzanna, and was a loving father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanna (Adam) Miller, who passed Nov. 1 of 2019; and brothers, Walter and William Miller. He is survived by his children, Daniel P. (Joell) Miller, Paula (Tony) DeLuise, and Diane Ozegovich, all of North Huntingdon; his grandchildren, Danine Miller (Ryan Temoshenka), Faith (Eric) Attanucci, Anna (Corey) Read, Amanda DeLuise, Rachel Ozegovich, Adam Ozegovich, Daniel Brotz and Abigale Brotz; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Sarah Lee-Faulkner officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Golden Heights and AHN [email protected] Hospice for all the kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2020