Lloyd W. Markle Jr.
1939 - 2020
Lloyd W. Markle Jr., 80, of Smithton, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at home after a long illness. He was born Dec. 23, 1939, in West Newton. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Markle Sr.; mother, Helen Mognut Markle Keller, of West Newton; and a granddaughter, Tanya Mase Lopes, of Ligonier. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan; three daughters and a stepson. Sharon Mase (Ron), of Latrobe, Diana Markle (John Dancy), of Smithton, Donna Ryckman (Bill), of Coal Center, and Kevin Hileman (Kristy Riddle), of Smithton, three granddaughters and a grandson; and four great-granddaughters and a great-grandson. He is also survived by two brothers and two sisters, Bob Markle (Patti), of South Carolina, Danny Markle (Nancy), of West Newton, Janet Colvin (Jan), of North Carolina, and Judy Slivinsky (Rich), of South Carolina. Lloyd graduated from Rostraver High School and belonged to the Future Farmers of America. He was a member of Perryopolis Baptist Church and attended regularly until his illness. Lloyd drove a milk truck for United Dairy. His ancestors owned and operated a paper mill in West Newton. He worked at International Paper for 18 years, then he went to Rock Tenn Packing in Charleroi where he met his wife and later retired. We would like to thank Dr. Gandhi for his wonderful care over the years, and Anova Hospice for their very good care in his last days. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second St., Smithton. Funeral and committal services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Pastor David Patrick officiating. Burial will be in West Newton Cemetery. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time in the funeral home and masks are required.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC
SEP
9
Committal
11:00 AM
L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
