Lois Ann Ahlborn, 80, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital after a short battle with cancer. She was born June 22, 1940, in Rostraver Township and was the daughter of the late Fred and Etta (Whitfield) Ahlborn. Lois graduated from Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing, Duquesne University and University of Pittsburgh. Her career was in nursing education in hospitals, universities and nursing homes. Lois is survived by her siblings, John Frederick Ahlborn (Mary), of Springfield, Ohio, Elaine Ahlborn Bane, of Greensburg, and Charles Ahlborn (Betsy), of Brownsville; her dear friend, Barbara F. Rodebaugh, of Greensburg; along with numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved, and they were so special to her. Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Grace Baptist Church, 4463 Route 136, Greensburg, where services will follow at 1 p.m. with her pastor, Victor Koshir, officating. (Face masks and social distancing will be required.) Private interment will be held in St. John's Union Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant Township. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Baptist Church; Excela Westmoreland Hospice, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601; or one's choice. For online condolences and information, please visit kepplegraft.com
.