Lois A. Hohman
1943 - 2020
Lois A. Parker Hohman, 77, of Saltsburg (Loyalhanna Township), passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home. She was born Sunday, Jan. 17, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late James and Lois Brednich Parker. Before her retirement, she worked in housekeeping in the healthcare industry. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting Boyd's Bears, the outdoors and nature, and spending time with her church family and those at Silver Sneakers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Fred Hohman; sister, Yonnie Churchill; brothers; Jeff and Jim Parker; and grandson, Justin Delaney. She is survived by a sister, Patricia (Wayne) Zaranek, of Saltsburg; children, Carol (David) Gatewood, of Mercer, Mary (Sam) McMunn, of Saltsburg, Andrea (Mike) Delaney, of New Castle, John (Michelle) D'Ambrosio, of Oklahoma Borough, and Spencer (Heather) Shearer, of Greensburg; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; beloved best friend, her dog, Maggie; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank everyone at Avonmore Presbyterian Church and Saltsburg Silver Sneakers for your thoughts and prayers. At Lois' request, all arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
