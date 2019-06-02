Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Teamann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois A. Teamann


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois A. Teamann Obituary
Lois A. Teamann, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home. She was born April 27, 1943, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Ernest and Marcella (Bour) Reichert. Prior to her retirement, Lois was a registered nurse for Mercy Behavioral Health. She was a Third Order Carmelite and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed walking her dog, Padme, quilting and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Reichert; and sister, Marion Wargo. She is survived by her son, Shawn Teamann and his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Deborah Teamann; brother, Richard Reichert and his wife, Julie; and sister, Margaret Schockling.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 2 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now