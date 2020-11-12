1/
Lois D. Gressley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois D. Gressley, 91, of Jeannette, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in RNC of Greater Pittsburgh Nursing Center. She was born May 6, 1929, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Troy and Laura Dicken. Prior to retirement, she worked as a secretary for Torrance State Hospital. She was a faithful member of Assembly of God Church, Jeannette, and also belonged to the Red Hat Society. She was very dedicated to her family and friends, loved to cook and play Scrabble. She and Gene enjoyed winter snowbird times with friends in Naples, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gressley. She is survived by three children, Diann Bernie and her husband, Dave, of Jeannette, Colleen Agliotta and her husband, Joe, of Jonestown, and Bethany Nealy and her husband, Todd, of Carlisle; seven grandchildren, Dominic Bernie, Destin Bernie, Andrea Agliotta, Elizabeth Agliotta, Michael Agliotta, Courtney Nealy and Hannah Nealy; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Nigel and Nikolyi; two brothers, Michael Dicken, of Wrightwood, Calif., and William Dicken and his wife, Jeanne, of Altoona; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Assembly of God Church, 246 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette. Interment will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Altoona. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved