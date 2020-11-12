Lois D. Gressley, 91, of Jeannette, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in RNC of Greater Pittsburgh Nursing Center. She was born May 6, 1929, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Troy and Laura Dicken. Prior to retirement, she worked as a secretary for Torrance State Hospital. She was a faithful member of Assembly of God Church, Jeannette, and also belonged to the Red Hat Society. She was very dedicated to her family and friends, loved to cook and play Scrabble. She and Gene enjoyed winter snowbird times with friends in Naples, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gressley. She is survived by three children, Diann Bernie and her husband, Dave, of Jeannette, Colleen Agliotta and her husband, Joe, of Jonestown, and Bethany Nealy and her husband, Todd, of Carlisle; seven grandchildren, Dominic Bernie, Destin Bernie, Andrea Agliotta, Elizabeth Agliotta, Michael Agliotta, Courtney Nealy and Hannah Nealy; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Nigel and Nikolyi; two brothers, Michael Dicken, of Wrightwood, Calif., and William Dicken and his wife, Jeanne, of Altoona; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Assembly of God Church, 246 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette. Interment will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Altoona. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.